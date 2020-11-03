The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

The Timken stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,990.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after buying an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 231.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 178.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in The Timken by 118.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 248,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 44.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 625,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after buying an additional 193,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

