Roth Capital Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $20.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

