SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.66

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and traded as low as $39.80. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 8,321,573 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,057,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

