Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) (LON:PDZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) (LON:PDZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $11.75. Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Prairie Mining Limited Company Profile

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

