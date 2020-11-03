Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.41. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

