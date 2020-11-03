Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.13

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $23.81. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 2,959 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Georgia Healthcare Group Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.80
Georgia Healthcare Group Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.80
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.66
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.66
Prairie Mining Limited Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.84
Prairie Mining Limited Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.84
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50
Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.13
Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.13
Benchmark Lowers Aptiv to Hold
Benchmark Lowers Aptiv to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report