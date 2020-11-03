Benchmark Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.72.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Aptiv by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.