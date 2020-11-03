Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

