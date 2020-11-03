Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

