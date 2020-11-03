Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of PSX opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,734,000 after buying an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,776,000 after buying an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

