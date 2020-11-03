McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $212.56 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average of $200.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.