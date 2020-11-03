Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BABA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.64.

NYSE BABA opened at $310.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $841.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

