AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $228.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $180.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

