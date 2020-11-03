Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.18.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $289.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.09. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.