UBS Group Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $105.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.