Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $246.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.87.

WLTW opened at $179.57 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,477.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

