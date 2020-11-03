Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Peloton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.19.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $113.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.89.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

