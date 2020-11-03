Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price objective (up from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Davy Research cut shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,861.31 ($50.45).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Monday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,263.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,248.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,405.80). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)

