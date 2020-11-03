Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

Lemonade stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $96.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

