Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

AUY opened at $5.67 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 100,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

