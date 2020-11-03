FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

