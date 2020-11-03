FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

