Contrasting Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) & Selective Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:SIGI)

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Positive Physicians and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positive Physicians and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.29 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.13 $271.62 million $4.40 12.18

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41%

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Positive Physicians on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

