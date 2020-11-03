FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE BC opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $200,000.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

