Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $212.57 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $220.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

