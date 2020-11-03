Northcoast Research Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNRC. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $212.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $220.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

