Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$246.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.40 million.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock opened at C$26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.39. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$511,315.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

