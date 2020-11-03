FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

BLMN stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 139.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 184,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 416.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 214,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

