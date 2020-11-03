Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

