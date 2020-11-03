Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.