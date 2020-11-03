Brokers Issue Forecasts for CDW’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $126.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CDW by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

