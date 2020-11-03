The Carlyle Group LP Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

