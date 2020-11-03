FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut by Analyst

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.65. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

