FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

