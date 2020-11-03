FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

