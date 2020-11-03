Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $11.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.68 on Monday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

