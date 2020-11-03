Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 37.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

