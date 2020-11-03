Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 37.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for CDW’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for CDW’s FY2020 Earnings
The Carlyle Group LP Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
The Carlyle Group LP Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. Cut by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report