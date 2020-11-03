Apple’s (AAPL) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,885.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,420,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $615,598,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

