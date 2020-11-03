Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) has been given a C$6.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

HSE stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

