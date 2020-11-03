Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

