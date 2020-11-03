Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Head to Head Analysis

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Genetron alerts:

20.7% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genetron and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 5.78% 5.05% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Fulgent Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 18.59 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 23.28 -$410,000.00 $0.02 1,712.00

Fulgent Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genetron and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $44.05, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Genetron on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.