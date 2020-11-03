Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) versus Track Data (NYSE:TRAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercontinental Exchange and Track Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 1 12 0 2.92 Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus target price of $111.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Track Data.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Track Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 7.85 $1.93 billion $3.88 24.40 Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Risk & Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Data has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Track Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Track Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 29.01% 14.18% 2.14% Track Data N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Track Data on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Track Data

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

