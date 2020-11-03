Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 94,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 164,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $161.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 47.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

