ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Trading Down 1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.