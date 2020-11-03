Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:DYHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.00% of Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

