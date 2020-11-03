Direxion Hyper Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Direxion Hyper Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51. Approximately 1,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Hyper Growth ETF stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hyper Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Hyper Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

