Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Trading Up 1.5%

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 20.00% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

