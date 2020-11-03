Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Trading Up 1.5%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 20.00% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Fallen Knives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report