J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Shares Up 5.8%

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 7,027,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,960,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. C. Penney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

