iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Trading Up 1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)’s share price were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.82. Approximately 7,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.