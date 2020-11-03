iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 2,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report